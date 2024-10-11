Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.88%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.