Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 6,161 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

