Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. 4,954,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

