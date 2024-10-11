Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 495 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after buying an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,631. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

