Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $207,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $99.59. 2,410,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.