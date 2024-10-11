Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

