Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

