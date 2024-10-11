PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 776.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PharmaCielo Trading Down 10.9 %

PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

