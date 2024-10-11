PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 776.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PharmaCielo Trading Down 10.9 %
PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
About PharmaCielo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PharmaCielo
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.