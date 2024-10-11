Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 175,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 466,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 8,129,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,273,535. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

