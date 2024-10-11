Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Atlantic Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$15.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,266. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

