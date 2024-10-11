Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in SEA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,649,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,673,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

