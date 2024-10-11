Perpetual Ltd Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Veralto by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

