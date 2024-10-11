Perpetual Ltd Buys 8,102 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.19% of Itron worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 150.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Itron by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Itron by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 346,615 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Itron by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

