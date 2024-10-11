Perpetual Ltd Buys 105,570 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.38% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

