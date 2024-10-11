Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 265.3% in September

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 265.3% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

