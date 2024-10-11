PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

