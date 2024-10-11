PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 603,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

