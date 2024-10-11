Pensionfund Sabic Sells 600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.