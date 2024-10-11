Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in LKQ were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

