Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $100,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 90.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

