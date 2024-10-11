Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.11 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 288,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,775,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

