PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
