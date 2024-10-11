PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 3,471,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

