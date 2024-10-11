Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

