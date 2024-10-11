Patten Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

