Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

