Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 424.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.