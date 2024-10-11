Patrick F. Smith Sells 5,409 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Certara Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CERT opened at $11.58 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
