Patrick F. Smith Sells 5,409 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Certara Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CERT opened at $11.58 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

