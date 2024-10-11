Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,305 shares of company stock worth $4,856,333. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

