Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $392,067.20 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,455.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00.

Palomar Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $103.40.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

