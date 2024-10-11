Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lowered by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $43.51 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

