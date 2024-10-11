Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $92.95. 389,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.