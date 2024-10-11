Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 4,405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 20,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

