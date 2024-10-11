Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $428.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

