Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $212,000 in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $161.12. 18,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
