Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $212,000 in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $161.12. 18,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.