Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

