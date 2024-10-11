Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 291,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,738. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.27%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

