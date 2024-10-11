Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.39. 283,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

