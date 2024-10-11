Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $51.39.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

