Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

