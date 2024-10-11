PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

PCAR stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

