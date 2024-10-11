Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 2,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,023. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

