Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after acquiring an additional 745,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $109,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

