Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 16,104,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,429,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

