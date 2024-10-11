Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,194,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 266.8% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 334,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 52.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 107,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.34%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

