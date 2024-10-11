ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $333,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in CSX were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after acquiring an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.83. 1,115,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,884. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.