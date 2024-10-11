ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 114,169 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 117,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

