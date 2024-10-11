Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Optimize Strategy Index ETF alerts:

About Optimize Strategy Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.