OMG Network Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.