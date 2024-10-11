Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 404.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

